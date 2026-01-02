HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique – Super Eagles Look To Maintain Dominance Over Mambas

After a dominant Group stage performance, the Super Eagles will face the Mambas of Mozambique in the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game will be played inside the Fes Sports Complex, the stadium the West African football giants played all their group stage fixtures.

This would be the second meeting between the two teams at the AFCON since their first clash at the 2010 edition.

Ahead of the knockout tie, Completesports.com’s James Agberebi takes a look at previous encounters between the Super Eagles and Mozambique.

MOZAMBIQUE 0-1 NIGERIA (Friendly Match – 1999)

The first-ever meeting between the Super Eagles and Mozambique was in an international friendly match in Maputo in 1999.

Among the players who featured for the Nigeria were Murphy Akanji, who was in goal, 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winners Teslim Fatusi and Kingsley Obiekwu, Baldwin Bazuaye, Gabriel Okolosi and 1991 Cairo All Africa Games bronze medalist John Zaki.

After 90 minutes the Super Eagles won the encounter 1-0 thanks to Okolosi’s strike.

MOZAMBIQUE 0-0 NIGERIA (2010 WCQ – First Leg/Group Stage)

The first competitive clash between the Super Eagles and Mozambique was in the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Other teams in the group include the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

The Super Eagles traveled to Maputo to face Mozambique for the matchday One fixtures and forced their host to a 0-0 draw.

NIGERIA 1-0 MOZAMBIQUE ((2010 WCQ – Second Leg/Group Stage)

The Super Eagles hosted Mozambique inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, in the penultimate fixture in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After drawing in back-to-back games with Tunisia (0-0 in Tunis and 2-2 in Abuja), the Super Eagles needed to beat Mozambique to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive.

It turned out to be a tough contest for the Super Eagles, who had to rely on a 93rd minute goal from Obinna Nsofor to secure the three points.

The Super Eagles went on to beat Kenya 3-2 in Nairobi in their final qualifying fixture and clinch the ticket for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

NIGERIA 3-0 MOZAMBIQUE (AFCON 2010 – Group Stage)

The 2010 AFCON in Angola saw Nigeria drawn in the same group with Egypt, Benin Republic and Mozambique.

It was not the best of starts for the Super Eagles as they lost 3-1 to Egypt before edging out Benin Republic 1-0 in their second group tie, with the goal coming off the boot of Yakubu Aiyegbeni who scored from the penalty spot.

Then in the final group encounter against Mozambique, the Super Eagles recorded a comfortable 3-0 win courtesy of a goal from Obafemi Martins and a brace from Osaze Odemwingie.

MOZAMBIQUE 2-3 NIGERIA (Friendly Match – 2023)

The Super Eagles and Mozambique met in an international friendly match for the second time with the Nigerian team securing a 3-2 win.

Mozambique took the lead just six minutes into the game but goals from Terem Moffi (19th minute), Frank Onyeka (30th minute) and a penalty from Moses Simon (45th minute) gave the Super Eagles a 3-1 lead at half time.

But 10 minutes into the second half Mozambique pulled a goal back through Faisel but the Super Eagles held on to claim the win.



