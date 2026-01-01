AFCON 2025: EXCLUSIVE – Awaziem Speaks On Expectations For Knockout Round, Youngsters In Super Eagles

Chidozie Awaziem has urged Nigerians to keep expecting to see a Super Eagles side that will keep fighting until their aim at this year’s AFCON is achieved.

After winning all their group stage matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, the Super Eagles will face Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday, January 5.

This is the first time ever that Mozambique will progress from the group stage of the AFCON.

Also, they will face the Super Eagles for the second time at the AFCON since their first meeting in the group stage of the 2010 tournament, which Nigeria won 3-0.

Looking forward to the knockout round tie, Awaziem in a chat with Completesports.com said:”This is a team that has been giving their best and fighting so Nigerians should keep expecting more like that because we are all here to fight and make our country proud.”

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Gabon Government Sack Aubameyang, Technical Crew Over Early Exit

After securing qualification to the round of 16 with a game to spare, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle gave opportunities to some of the new players like Ryan Alebiosu, Tochukwu Nnadi and Salim Lawal in the game with Uganda.

Speaking on the performance of the young players, Awaziem said their impressive performance against the Cranes spoke a lot about their ability.

“They are performing in training sessions, talented players who play in different leagues. So I think they deserve to be here that’s why they are here. Everyone is ready, everyone is fit and just waiting for the opportunity from the coach.”

Awaziem also expressed delight for being part of the team that secured the team’s third group stage win.

He added:”I feel happy to be part of the team, to get some minutes but I’m most happy for the win and the nine points and topping the group stage.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



