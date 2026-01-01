EPL: Uche Features As Crystal Palace Hold Fulham

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham in Thursday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his eighth appearance in the league, has bagged one assist for Palace this ongoing season.

Uche came on as a substitute for Yéremy Pino in the 82nd minute and made a positive impact.



Crystal Palace found the breakthrough courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who headed a Nathaniel Clyne cross beyond Dean Henderson.



The Cottagers eventually fashioned an equalizer late on thanks to substitute Tom Cairney, whose beautiful half-volley 10 minutes from time earned his team a point on the road.



