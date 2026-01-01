AFCON 2025: Akpeyi Points Out Where Super Eagles Need To Work More On

Former Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi has said the Super Eagles need to continue working on their defence as they prepare for the AFCON 2025 knockout round.

The Super Eagles was one of the highest scoring sides in the group stage, netting eight goals.

Despite their potency in front of goal the Super Eagles also showed vulnerability in their defence as they conceded in all their preliminary stage matches (four goals).

Speaking on SuperSport, Akpeyi expressed displeasure with the way they team keeps conceding goals, especially the goal they let in against Uganda.

“Unfortunately, it is something that they need to keep working on, because we can see the player there running into the pocket and getting the ball from there.

“It makes it difficult, so is everyone sleeping at the back? They have to observe when a player is making a run into that space.

“This keeps reoccurring every now and then. I think Eric Chelle will go back to the drawing board and see how he can work on this team to make sure we don’t concede goals.”

Up next for the Super Eagles is their round of 16 encounter with Mozambique, who progressed as one of the best third-placed sides.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



