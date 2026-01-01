AFCON 2025: We Are Ready For The Pressure Of The Knockout Round –Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has said he and his Super Eagles teammates are ready for the pressure of the knockout round.

The Super Eagles topped Group C after securing nine points to progress into the round of 16.

The team opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Tanzania, overcame Tunisia 3-2 before ending the group phase with a 3-1 win against Uganda.

Now the three-time AFCON title winners will face Mozambique in the first knockout stage on January 5, 2026.

“I think everyone is looking forward to playing in the knockout stage,” Dele-Bashiru told journalists during a media parley at the Super Eagles training ground in Fes.

“It’s a moment that has pressure but we are ready for this and we are going to be working towards this match in this upcoming days, this boys would be ready.”

Dele-Bashiru made his first contribution at this year’s AFCON after setting up Paul Onuachu for the opening goal against Uganda.

Reflecting on the assist, the Lazio star said:”The team played very well (against Uganda) so it was easy for me to make that assist. I was a good position and Bruno (Onyemaechi) played a very good pass for me and from there and you know we have killer strikers in the box so they have good movement so it was easy for me to find one of them.

“With the way we played against Uganda it made it easier for individual players to provide assist.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



