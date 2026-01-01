AFCON 2025: Onyedika Deserves More Credit — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has said Raphael Onyedika deserved more recognition after the midfielder played a key role in Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda.

Onyedika grabbed a brace for the Super Eagles in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter.

It was the midfielder’s first start of the competition for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria took the lead through Paul Onuachu in the first half.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: EXCLUSIVE – What Nigerians Should Expect From Us In The Knockout Round –Obasogie

Onyedika then took centre stage in the second half with two fine strikes.

“Onyedika has been one of our best players and most of the time, he doesn’t get the hype he deserves,” Osimhen told reporters.

“He is really a talented player. For the kind of performance he put in against Uganda, I think he deserves to be in the spotlight.

“It’s not about me, its not about the Super Eagles, its all about him because he has done so well and he deserves to be in the spotlight.”



