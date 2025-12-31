AFCON 2025: EXCLUSIVE – What Nigerians Should Expect From Us In The Knockout Round –Obasogie

Ahead of the round of 16 fixtures, Amas Obasogie has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will give more than what they gave in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON.
The Super Eagles picked up three wins from three matches in Group C to book a place in the first knock out round.
Obasogie, who has not tasted action in Morocco stated that it is going to be a different Super Eagles in the knockout phase.
“The group stage performance was top notch we played to the instructions of the coach,” Obasogie told Completesports.com. “From the players we are in top form a d everyone is putting their effort and we are looking forward to the second round. We were tested in every game but there was no tension for us as we were able to deliver.
“The round of 16 is a different tournament and we are going to give more than what we gave in the group stage. We will not underrate any team, whoever comes our way we will give more than what we gave in the group stage.
“We are hoping for good results as we have always trained hard ans hopefully we will see ourselves in the final.”
By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco
Mozambique’s style of play.
Mozambique’s national football team, also known as “Os Mambas,” traditionally employs a style of play that reflects a mix of physicality and technical skill. The team’s style can be characterized by several key elements:
1. **Athleticism and Physicality**: Mozambican players often leverage their physical attributes, competing vigorously for possession and challenging opponents in one-on-one situations.
2. **Technical Skill**: Players tend to have strong ball control and dribbling abilities, which allow them to navigate tight spaces and create opportunities in attacking play.
3. **Counter-Attacking Play**: In many matches, Mozambique has used a counter-attacking strategy, relying on quick transitions from defense to offense. This approach often involves quick ball movement and leveraging the speed of wingers.
4. **Defensive Organization**: The team usually emphasizes solid defensive organization. Maintaining a compact formation and being disciplined in their defensive duties helps them to mitigate the threats posed by more offensively potent opponents.
5. **Set Pieces**: Mozambique often looks to capitalize on set pieces, utilizing height and physicality to challenge for aerial balls in the opponent’s penalty area.
6. **Youth Development and Talent**: The development of young talent has been increasingly important, with players often coming through local leagues and academies, which may impact their playing style as they combine local traditions with modern techniques.
Overall, while Mozambique may not have as prominent a footballing history as some of its neighbors, its style reflects the culture and athletic ability present within the nation. The national team’s strategy often varies based on their opponents and the context of the match, adapting to maximize their chances of success.