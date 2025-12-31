AFCON 2025: EXCLUSIVE – What Nigerians Should Expect From Us In The Knockout Round –Obasogie

Ahead of the round of 16 fixtures, Amas Obasogie has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will give more than what they gave in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON.

The Super Eagles picked up three wins from three matches in Group C to book a place in the first knock out round.

Obasogie, who has not tasted action in Morocco stated that it is going to be a different Super Eagles in the knockout phase.

“The group stage performance was top notch we played to the instructions of the coach,” Obasogie told Completesports.com. “From the players we are in top form a d everyone is putting their effort and we are looking forward to the second round. We were tested in every game but there was no tension for us as we were able to deliver.

“The round of 16 is a different tournament and we are going to give more than what we gave in the group stage. We will not underrate any team, whoever comes our way we will give more than what we gave in the group stage.

“We are hoping for good results as we have always trained hard ans hopefully we will see ourselves in the final.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



