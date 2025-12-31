AFCON 2025: I’m Impressed With Alebiosu’s Performance Vs Uganda –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Okoduwa has disclosed that Super Eagles defender Ryan Alebiosu caught his attention in Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Blackburn Rovers star, who was making his debut for the senior national team in the group-stage encounter, suffered a deep cut to his right leg, leaving his AFCON availability uncertain.



However, speaking with Footy Africa, Okoduwa, who was unhappy with the goal the Super Eagles conceded, stated that he’s impressed with Alebiosu’s display against Uganda.

“I was unhappy with the goal we conceded, especially since the Ugandans were playing with a man less. We should have controlled the game and killed it off.



“I do not like the kind of goals we have conceded in this tournament. I hope the coach will sit with them and work out a good defensive format for the team.



“But despite the little flaws, you can see the quality in the team, and I really like the new boy, the one from Blackburn Rovers. He did well and will definitely challenge for a starting position now.”



