    AFCON 2025: Ikpeazu Backs Super Eagles To Win Title

    Adeboye Amosu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles starting lineup against Uganda in Fez
    Coach Eric Chelle rotated his starting lineup against Uganda with seven changes from the team that beat Tunisia in their last game.
    Uche Ikpeazu is rooting for the Super Eagles to win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    Ikpeazu featured in Uganda’s 3-1 defeat to Nigeria in Fès on Tuesday night.

    The Cranes of Uganda were eliminated from the competition following the defeat.

    The striker, who was born to a Nigerian father has backed the three-time African champions to emerge champions in Morocco.

    “I’ll be supporting Nigeria to win the AFCON. They’re a special group – very tight-knit,” he told reporters.

    “I’ve been in their changing room, chatting with them, and they are very humble. The togetherness is there.

    “Uganda is an amazing national team, and I love my Ugandan side and my culture here. Sadly, we’re out of the competition, but I wish Nigeria the very best.”


