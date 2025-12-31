AFCON 2025: I’m Happy I Had The Chance To Play Again With The Team –Uzoho

Francis Uzoho has expressed delight that he was given the opportunity to be in goal for the Super Eagles again.

Uzoho was in action for the Super Eagles as they defeated 10-man Uganda 3-1 in their final Group C fixture of the AFCON 2025.

The Omonia Nicosia star had been away from the team but was a surprise inclusion in the team’s AFCON 2025 provisional and final 28-man squad.

Speaking to journalists during a media parley at the Super Eagles’ training ground in Fes, Uzoho said:”It felt good because it’s been a while, I’m happy that I had the chance to play with the team. The coach gave me the chance to play with the team so I’m really happy about that.”

On how he was able to impact his backline to achieve the win against the Cranes, he added:”There’s no special thing when it comes to impacting your backline as a goalkeeper it’s just communication, trying to understand the boys because it was the first time most of us played together which makes communication highly important. And I tried to do my best to make them comfortable because them being comfortable make some comfortable as well.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



