Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest: Aina Returns For Tricky Trees

Ola Aina has been included in Nottingham Forest’s squad for the Premier League clash with Aston Villa, reports Completsports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa last September.

The injury forced the defender to miss the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 29-year-old is now set to make his first appearance for Forest after recovering from the injury.

“Obviously Ola (Aina) comes back into the group, which is good,” head coach Sean Dyche said ahead of the game.

“He has put a lot of miles on the clock (on the training ground), not so many game hours, because of the situation. But his injury is fine, he feels fine, he is back into the group.”

The full-back has made three league appearances for the Tricky Trees this season.

