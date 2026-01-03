AFCON 2025: Eagles Have Enough Quality, Experience To Overcome Mozambique –Ijeh

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh believes the Super Eagles have the quality and experience to beat Mozambique in the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles, with a flawless group stage performance in which they scored the highest number of goals (8 goals), will be favourites against the Mambas in the match set for the Fes stadium on Monday, January 5.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Ijeh, who stated that Mozambique will make life difficult for the Super Eagles, also said that Nigeria’s firepower in the attack will subdue the Mambas.

“Mozambique winning an AFCON game for the first time and reaching the last 16 is a huge achievement, and they can be very proud of their efforts at this tournament, regardless of what happens next.



“As it is, I think they will again play their part in a decent contest, where Nigeria’s far superior firepower will eventually tell.



“Nigeria have won four of the five previous meetings between these two countries, with the only exception being a goalless World Cup qualifier in 2009.



“Their last meeting was in October 2023, when the Super Eagles won a friendly match in Portugal 3–2. I think it’s going to be an interesting game, but the Super Eagles are the favourites on paper.”



