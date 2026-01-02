Everton, Wolfsburg Interested In Alebiosu

Everton and Wolfsburg are among the clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu ahead of the January transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Alebiosu has been one of the key performers for Blackburn Rovers this season.

The 24-year-old only arrived Ewood Park from Belgian Pro League outfit KV Kortrijk on a three-year deal in the summer.

The right-back has made 20 appearances for Valerin Ismael’s side with one goal to his name.

According to ESPN, Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Genoa are also monitoring his situation.

Blackburn Rovers are expected to demand around £4m for the former Arsenal player.

The right-back is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

The interest is not expected to be stepped up until Alebiosu returns from AFCON

By Adeboye Amosu






