‘Nothing Major’– Blackburn Rovers Boss Speaks On Alebiosu’s Injury

Blackburn Rovers head coach Valerien Ismael has provided an injury update on defender Ryan Alebiosu, reports Completesports.com.

Alebiosu is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

The right-back’s descent debut for the three-time African champions was marred by injury.

It was intially feared the player won’t play for the Super Eagles again in Morocco, but Ismael revealed he won’t be out for too long.

“Ryan Alebiosu played 90 minutes for Nigeria with no problem. He has a cut, but it’s nothing major for us,” Ismael told the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, the player was not part of Super Eagles’ training on Thursday as he continue to recuperate from the injury.

Eric Chelle’s side will take on the Mambas of Mozambique in a Round of 16 contest in Fès next week Monday.

It will be the second AFCON meeting both teams. Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 3-0 in their only meeting in Angola 2010.

By Adeboye Amosu






