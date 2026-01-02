‘We Will Advance’ — Kambala Upbeat Mozambique Will Upset Super Eagles

Manuel Kambala is optimistic Mozambique can beat the Super Eagles in their Round of 16 fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.
The Mambas will battle the Super Eagles for a place in the Round of 16 at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday, 5 January.
Mozambique managed to earn a place in knockout round after recording just one win from three games in Group F.
They lost to Cote d’Ivoire, and Cameroon. Their only win came against the Panthers of Gabon.
Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Defence Must Be Solid Vs Mozambique –Lawal
The South Africans have a poor record against the Super Eagles, with one draw, and four defeats from five games.
Kambala however believed they can upset their illustrious opponent this time around.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported us. We hope they will support us against Nigeria,” Kambala said ahead of the game.
“I believe we will advance, I clearly believe we will advance with the team we have.
“We have already shown that on the field, we have already demonstrated that we are not just here to participate, we know it will not be an easy game. I believe we will not return to Mozambique on January 5th/6th.”
By Adeboye Amosu
While Nigeria is a huge favorite to advance in this R16 tie, it will be a grave mistake to treat Mozambique with kid gloves.
1. Mozambique has been punching above their weight of late. They knocked Ghana out in the last Afcon and were minutes away from beating Cameroon in their last match. Cameroon huffed and puffed to nick a 2 – 1 win, coming from behind. Warning shot to Nigeria.
2. They beat Gabon that also gave CIV a scare in the last match.
3. SE have struggled against Southern African teams of late. Perhaps we find it to difficult to neutralize their speed or general style of play. From Zimbabwe, to Lesotho, DRC, Angola, Zambia, and South Africa, we’ve struggled, either playing a draw, winning by a lone goal, or penalty kick. We find it easiest dispatching East African teams.
4. That said, the team spirit and body language of this team and crew show they’re business-minded against any team and neither fear nor disrespect any team.