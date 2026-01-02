AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Defence Must Be Solid Vs Mozambique –Lawal

Former Nigeria midfielder Garba Lawal has advised Eric Chelle’s technical crew to ensure that the Super Eagles defence is solid ahead of the round of 16 clash against Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will face the Mambas on Monday at the Fez Stadium for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Lawal stated that he’s confident the Super Eagles will defeat Mozambique.

“The team has really done well in winning all their games so far. It reminds me of what we did in 2022 in Cameroon but we must now be careful so that what happened then will not happen again.



“The team has been improving with every game and we also have squad depth as we saw against Uganda but now, it is the knockout stages. The team must be ready.



“I am okay with the midfield and attack but we must improve in the defensive areas against Mozambique who are very quick.



“I believe we will defeat them but the boys must be fired up for it. I wish them all the best.”



