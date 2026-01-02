AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Ready To Go For Fourth Title — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has declared the Super Eagles readiness to win the title at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles last ruled the continent 13 years ago.

Éric Chelle’s side came close to winning a fourth title last time out, but lost 2-1 to hosts Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Read Also:AFCON 2025 Diary Day 15: Sights, Sounds & Stories From Fez As Super Eagles Go Behind Closed Doors

Osimhen said they want to go a step further by emerging champions this time around.

“It will mean a lot, not just to me, to the whole team, but to Nigeria,” Osimhen told ESPN.

“It has been a long time since this trophy came to Nigeria and the boys, every training, we are passing a clear message that we came here to get the trophy.

“I want it as bad as every other country that came to win it. Just like the rest of my teammates, that is why we come together to try to make sure that we achieve this objective.”

The Super Eagles will take on the Mambas of Mozambique in a Round of 16 fixture in Fès next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



