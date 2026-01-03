Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Cameroonian Officials For Super Eagles Vs Mozambique

    Adeboye Amosu
    The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named Cameroon’s Abdou Abdel Mefir as centre referee for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter between Nigeria and Mozambique.

    Mefir will be assisted by his compatriots Elvis Noupoue and Carine Atezambong.

    The Super Eagles and Mambas will clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday.

    The encounter will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

    It will be the sixth meeting between both countries, with the Super Eagles having a better head-to-head record.

    Éric Chelle’s side have won four, with the other game ending in a draw.

    They defeated Mozambique 3-0 in their only AFCON meeting in 2010.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

