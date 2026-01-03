AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Train Behind Closed Door Again Ahead Mozambique Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will train behind closed door on Saturday as they prepare for their AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash with Mozambique.

The Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe, revealed this on Saturday.

This would be the third straight day that the team would train behind closed doors.

Efoghe had earlier stated that the reason why the head coach Eric Chelle decided to bar journalists from the team’s training is to avoid distractions, especially now that they are in the crucial stage of the tournament.

The Super Eagles will come up against Mozambique for the second time at the AFCON after their first encounter in 2010.

In the encounter the three-time AFCON title winners won 3-0 thanks to goals from Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Osaze Odemwingie.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



