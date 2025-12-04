AFCON 2025: Angola Coach Beaumelle Blasts FIFA For ‘Unfair’ Player Release Decision

Angola head coach Patrice Beaumelle has criticised Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, over its decision to shift the mandatory player-release date for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

FIFA recently moved the release date from December 8 to December 15, a change widely attributed to pressure from European clubs.

The decision contradicts FIFA’s own standard 14-day compulsory release period for major international competitions.

Majority of the qualified countries are now expected to adjust their preparation schedule ahead of the tournament.

Beaumelle criticised FIFA for failing to give African football the respect it deserves.

“FIFA only needs Africa during elections, but it doesn’t value our competitions like AFCON or give them the recognition they deserve,” he said.

The AFCON 2025 finals is scheduled to run from 21 December, 2025 to January 18, 2026

By Adeboye Amosu



