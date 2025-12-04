PSG, Bayer Leverkusen, Leeds United Battle For Nigerian Defender

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds United are battling for the signature of Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, reports Completesports.com.

Nwaiwu has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC this season.

According to French news outlet, Top Mercato, PSG and Olympic Marseille are the two clubs interested in him in France.

Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds United are also monitoring the player.

The 22-year-old’s versatility has also impressed interested suitors.

Nwaiwu can also operate in central midfield.

The centre-back moved to Wolfsberger AC from former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Enyimba last January.

Nwaiwu won the Austrian Cup with

Ismail Atalan’s side last season.

He has made 11 league appearances for the former Austrian Bundesliga champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



