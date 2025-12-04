NPFL: Finidi Laments Psychological Strain After Rivers United Edge Kano Pillars

Finidi Explains Rivers United’s Sloppy First-Half Display vs Kano Pillars

Rivers United Head Coach, Finidi George, says his side’s sloppy performance in Wednesday night’s 1–0 victory over Kano Pillars in a rescheduled 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 15 fixture in Port Harcourt was due to psychological fatigue following their 1–2 CAF Champions League defeat to RS Berkane days earlier in Uyo, Completesports.com reports.

Boluwaji Sholumade secured all three points for the Pride of Rivers with an 88th-minute header.

The hard-fought win lifted Rivers United to third on the table with 26 points from 13 matches, with two games in hand.

Impact of CAFCL Defeat on Rivers United Players

The former Nigeria winger admitted it was a tough outing but expressed satisfaction at securing maximum points.

“It’s a difficult game and we knew from the onset,” Finidi said afterwards. “Coming from that defeat (to RS Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Champions League) in Uyo, I think it affected the players psychologically.

“It’s always difficult when you lose like that and then return home to play a league game. Psyching up the players was not easy at all. You could see in the first half they were a little bit sloppy.

“But in the second half, they pushed, and luckily for us, we got the goal. We’re quite happy with the three points.”

Rivers United Set for Abia Warriors Trip

Rivers United will travel to sixth-placed Abia Warriors for a matchday 16 clash this weekend (Sunday, 7 December 2025) in Umuahia.

By Sab Osuji



