CAF Champions League: Finidi Laments Rivers United’s Loss RS Berkane

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George can’t hide his disappointment following his team’s 2-1 defeat to RS Berkane of Morocco.

The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute when Mamadou Camara slotted the ball into his own net.

Rivers United held on to their lead until deep into stoppage time when RS Berkane struck twice through Youness El Kaabi and Mounir Chouiar.

Finidi Disappointed With Defeat

Finidi said losing the game was a big setback for his team.



“I have to say a draw wouldn’t have been a good result for us, but the loss is devastating,” Finidi said after the game.

” I think the overall performance of my players deserves more than what the outcome of the game looked like,” Finidi said after the game.

It is quite unfortunate that we lost today.”

What Next For Rivers United

The defeat was Rivers United’s second in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

They will face Power Dynamos of Zambia in their next game in January, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



