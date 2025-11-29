Championship: Ajayi On Target In Hull City’s Win Over Stoke City

Semi Ajayi was on target as Hull City secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

Sorba Thomas gave Stoke City a 17th-minute lead with a thunderous volley from a corner.

Ajayi equalised for Hull City with a header two minutes after the break.

It was the Nigeria international’s first-ever goal for the Tigers.

The centre-back featured for 90 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

Ajayi has made eight league appearances for Hull City since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

His compatriot David Akintola was unused substitute for the visitors in the game.

Joe Gelhardt netted the winning goal for Hull City on the dot of 90 minutes.

By Adeboye Amosu




