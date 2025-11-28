CAF Champions League: Rivers United Fall To RS Berkane In Uyo

Rivers United fell 2-1 to Moroccan side RS Berkane in their CAF Champions League matchday two encounter in Uyo on Friday night.

It was the Port Harcourt club’s second consecutive defeat in the group stage of the competition.

Berkane’s midfielder Mamadou Camara diverted the ball into his own net to hand the hosts the lead eight minutes before the break.

Finidi George’s side held on to their lead until the closing stages the game.

Youness El Kaabi equalised for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

RS Berkane got the winning goal through Mounir Chouiar one minute later.

Rivers United will face Zambia’s Power Dynamos in their next game on January 23, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



