I’ve Never Questioned Boniface’s Training At Werder Bremen –Steffen

Werder Bremen manager Horst Steffen has debunked reports circulating in the media that he questioned Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface’s training performance at the club.



Recall that the Nigerian international, who is on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, is yet to score a goal for the club since his move this summer.



Speaking with Weser Kurier ahead of the team’s Bundesliga clash against Koln this weekend, Steffen stated that he has never commented on a player’s training performance.

Read Also:Belgian Club FCV Dender Confirm Fredrick’s Injury Blow



“Who comes up with the idea of making such a statement? There are quite a few ways not to observe training.



“Therefore, I don’t know where this is coming from. I don’t want to say much more about it.



“It’s not my intention to comment on individual training performances.



“Sometimes I mention it if someone has earned something special. But generally, I don’t want to evaluate and publicly comment on every training session,” he added.







