Belgian Club FCV Dender Confirm Fredrick’s Injury Blow

Belgian Pro League club FCV Dender have confirmed Benjamin Fredrick has returned to Brentford for treatment on a knee injury.

Fredrick sustained the injury in training after returning from international duty with Nigeria.

The 20-year-old is now expected to miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will get underway in Morocco next month.

“Behind the scenes, we’re working hard to help our injured players recover. With this update, we’d like to keep you updated on their progress,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Benjamin has suffered a knee injury. He is now beginning his rehabilitation in England at Brentford.”

The former junior international has established himself as a key player for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Jamaica in May.

Fredrick has started Éric Chelle’s side last six games.

He joined Dender from Brentford on a season-long loan in the summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



