‘He’s Done A Lot’ — Oliseh Backs Chelle Despite Super Eagles World Cup Setback

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has declared his support for the handler of the team Eric Chelle, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalities to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of African playoffs.

It was the Super Eagles first defeat under the former Mali international.

Oliseh confessed he was unhappy with the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to give Chelle the Super Eagles job in January.

The former Ajax midfielder however praised the gaffer for his good work with the three-time African champions.

“I am one of those, in reality, was totally unhappy when he was appointed, but I must be honest with you that so far, he has won me over,” the former midfielder said on his podcast.

“I feel like the man has really given it a lot, he’s done a lot, and he’s picked up some points, better than any of the two people that preceded him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



