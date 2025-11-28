CAF Champions League: RS Berkane Coach Ready For Difficult Rivers United Test

RS Berkane head coach Mounie Chaabani has declared his team’s readiness for the CAF Champions League clash with Rivers United, reports Completesports.com.

The Group A encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday (today).

The Moroccan side defeated Zambia’s Power Dynamos 3-0 on matchday one.

Chaabani is however expecting a difficult test against the Port Harcourt club.

“Against Power Dynamos, we showed discipline and focus and were able to score the goals that we needed to start the group stage on a good note. We are happy about that,”Chaabani was quoted by CAFonline.

“Tomorrow against Rivers United, it will be difficult because they are a disciplined team as well, from what they were able to show in holding the champions (Pyramids) to a scoreless first half last week. We will not underrate them at all.

“Our goal is to play our game and get a result here. It will be difficult but not impossible.”

By Adeboye Amosu




