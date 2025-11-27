CAF Champions League: Finidi Upbeat Rivers United Will Beat RS Berkane

Rivers United head coach Finidi George is optimistic his side can beat Moroccan side RS Berkane, Completesports.com reports.

The Port Harcourt club will entertain Moïn Chaâbani’s side in a CAF Champions League matchday two encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will be desparate to record their first win in the group stage after losing 3-0 to holders Pyramids FC of Egypt on matchday one.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Senegal’s Issa Sy To Officiate Rivers United Vs RS Berkane

Finidi said it is important for his team to give their fans something to celebrate after the defeat to Pyramids FC.

The gaffer further said he has the players to get the job done.

“We owe it to our fans to rise up to the occasion and get a result against RS Berkane. We did well for 50 minutes against Pyramids and then lost concentration. We cannot afford to do that tomorrow,” Finidi told CAFonline.

“We have the players that can get the job done and I believe they will step up. The CAF Champions League is a big stage for any player and I believe they all realize and appreciate that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



