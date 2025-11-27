Yakubu Thumbs Up Arsenal’s Set Piece Strategy

Former Everton forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has backed Arsenal’s set pieces dominance despite criticism from their rivals.

The Gunners have scored half of their 24 goals from set pieces this season.

Yakubu Okays Arsenal’s Tactics

Aiyegbeni declared that Mikel Arteta’s side reliance on set pieces is fine as long as they keep winning games.

“It doesn’t matter how you win your games. You have to find a way to win your games. I remember back then, when you went to Stoke City where Rory Delap used to take long throw-ins, and it is the same again now,” Yakubu told Tribal Football via Sports Casting.

Read Also:Madueke: Arsenal Must Maintain Winning Momentum

“I think when you look at the way the Premier League is now compared to last year. They do play the long ball now, not like before when they just wanted to pass it. Most of the team now have to play long balls. So go for the second ball, go for the third ball.”

Teams Playing To Win

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Yakubu believes that the way a team plays is down to the manager.

“It is getting changed by the day. You can’t just be passing and passing. You want to win games. So it depends on you. You want to play fancy football? You might not win a trophy. Play fancy football and end up relegated? It’s up to you,” added Yakubu.

“Then you get sacked. When you look at the teams now, they’re playing really, really good football. Passing short, long, short, long. The goalkeeper needs to be really, really good with his feet too. It’s better now than before.”

By Adeboye Amosu



