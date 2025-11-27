Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Ex-Senegal Coach Lists Super Eagles Among Favourites To Win Title

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Okocha: Super Eagles Must Stick To Winning With Top Performance

    Libya head coach Aliou Cisse has listed the Super Eagles among his favourites for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The Super Eagles are among the 24 teams that will compete for the title in Morocco next month.

    Nigeria made it to the final at the last edition of the competition, but fell 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

    Eric Chelle’s side will be desperate to have their hands around the trophy this time around.

    Read Also:CAF Appoints Match Officials For AFCON 2025

    Cisse, who is no stranger to the AFCON , having guided Senegal to their first-ever title in 2021, while he also picked up a runners-up medal in 2019 named the Super Eagles among the five favourites for the title.

    “The Moroccan national team is a contender, and Senegal is also a contender, of course, and there are other teams such as Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria,” Cisse told WinWin.

    “In the Africa Cup of Nations, you can’t predict who will win the title.

    “You can predict who will win the World Cup, but with regard to the Africa Cup of Nations, it is very complicated, and surprises are always present.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.