AFCON 2025: Ex-Senegal Coach Lists Super Eagles Among Favourites To Win Title

Libya head coach Aliou Cisse has listed the Super Eagles among his favourites for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles are among the 24 teams that will compete for the title in Morocco next month.

Nigeria made it to the final at the last edition of the competition, but fell 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Eric Chelle’s side will be desperate to have their hands around the trophy this time around.

Cisse, who is no stranger to the AFCON , having guided Senegal to their first-ever title in 2021, while he also picked up a runners-up medal in 2019 named the Super Eagles among the five favourites for the title.

“The Moroccan national team is a contender, and Senegal is also a contender, of course, and there are other teams such as Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria,” Cisse told WinWin.

“In the Africa Cup of Nations, you can’t predict who will win the title.

“You can predict who will win the World Cup, but with regard to the Africa Cup of Nations, it is very complicated, and surprises are always present.”

By Adeboye Amosu



