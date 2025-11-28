Referee Issues 17 Red Cards In Bolivian Cup Match

A Bolivian Cup clash ended in chaos as 17 men were sent off following a huge brawl between players and staff.

Bolivian sides Blooming and Real Ocuro drew 2-2 in the Copa Bolivia quarter-finals.

It meant Blooming qualified for the semi-finals of the competition after a 2-1 win over their rivals in the first leg.

But the action on the pitch was overshadowed after tempers flared following the full time whistle.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, players from both teams are seen coming together in a huge crowd.

Some staff members and players then threw punches in shocking scenes.

Police who were present at the game were forced to use tear gas to stop the scenes of violence.

According to Bolivian outlet El Potosi (via The Sun) the unsavoury scenes began when Oruro star Sebastian Zeballos had to be held back by Blooming players, before breaking free and started pushing players.

His team-mate Julio Vila was also furious and threw punches that triggered the chaotic scenes, the report added.

Oruro coach Marcelo Robledo, meanwhile, confronted another coach and was pushed as he fell backwards.

There was chaos around the pitch as 20 police officers were forced to intervene.

Blooming coach Mauricio Soria then took his players into the dressing room to calm them down.

The report says Oruro were incensed after failing to qualify for the semi-finals, despite needing only one goal to force penalties.

The match report states seven Blooming players were dismissed by referee Renan Castillo, while four Oruro stars were shown red cards.

The other dismissals came from both sets of Robledo, Soria and their assistants.

Blooming forward Cesar Menacho had been sent off earlier in the game for offensive language.

Bolivian outlet Vision360 claimed that Castillo will send his report to the Sports Disciplinary Tribunal in Bolivia for further action.

It added that Robledo suffered a shoulder injury and blow to his head during the brawl and was hospitalised.

And it goes on to claim that a Blooming official suffered a fractured cheekbone during the chaos.



