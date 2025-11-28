Arsenal Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of London Derby Against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard is a doubt for Arsenal’s crunch London derby at Chelsea on Sunday after limping out of the Gunners’ Champions League win over Bayern Munich, Independent reports.

Trossard walked off shortly before half-time with some discomfort in his left leg after receiving treatment from a member of Arsenal’s medical staff.

He shared some words with manager Mikel Arteta before walking down the tunnel, and the manager later explained: “With Leo, we don’t know [the extent of his injury]. He said he felt something. We didn’t want to take any risk, obviously.”

The news is a blow for Arteta, who has steered Arsenal to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings this season despite a spate of injuries.

Noni Madueke returned to action as Trossard’s replacement against Bayern, and scored Arsenal’s second goal. Gabriel Martinelli also returned from injury in the second half, scoring the third in the 3-1 win.

The captain Martin Odegaard was another who came back from the sidelines late in the game, but Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out, as does centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.



