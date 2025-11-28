CAF Champions League: Rivers United Will Outshine RS Berkane –Dosu

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph believes Rivers United can outshine RS Berkane in today’s CAF Champions League clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.



Recall that the Nigeria Professional Football League champion lost their opening Group A game against Pyramids last weekend, while RS Berkane edged Zambia’s Power Dynamos 3–0.



Speaking ahead of the game, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that Rivers United must capitalize on any goal-scoring opportunities.

Read Also:‘He’s Done A Lot’ — Oliseh Backs Chelle Despite Super Eagles World Cup Setback



“It is going to be a difficult game, but I expect Rivers United to outshine and pick up the maximum three points against RS Berkane.



“This is a game the team can’t afford to drop points in if they are to progress to the next round.



“They must be prepared to capitalize on any sloppy play from the Moroccan club.”







