Osimhen Ready For Istanbul Derby Vs Fenerbahce — Ozbek

Galatasaray president Durzan Ozbek expects Victor Osimhen to be fit for Monday’s Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce.

Osimhen is yet to make an appearance for the Yellow and Reds since sustaining an injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final with Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 26-year-old has missed the Yellow and Reds last two games across all competitions.

Ozbek On Osimhen

Ozbek stated that Osimhen will be included in the squad for the clash with the Yellow Canaries.

“Our players who return from the defence will be in the squad in the Fenerbahçe derby,” Ozbek was quoted Gozlem Gazetesi.

“Osimhen’s supposed to be on the roster on Monday, I guess. Because in our speeches so far, the target was that our other players who return from the other injury will probably be on our squad.

“We’re going to the field with a great team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



