Lazio Reinstate Dele-Bashiru To Serie A Squad

Lazio have reinstated Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to their Serie A squad list following his return to full fitness, reports Completesports.comhttp://Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru was initially cut from the Biancloesti’s Serie A squad after suffering an injury to the bicep femoris muscle in his right leg during the Derby della Capitale against Roma in September.

The Nigeria international is now available for selection again.

Full-back Elseid Hysaj has been removed from the squad to make way for the former Sheffield Wednesday star.

Lazio took their time before taking the decision with the midfielder expected to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will get underway in Morocco in December.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a January exit from the club.

Dele-Bashiru has made four league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

He is expected to feature in Lazio’s Serie A clash with AC Milan on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



