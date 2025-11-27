UEL: Nigerian Winger On Target In FC Basel’s Defeat At Genk

Nigerian winger Philip Otele scored but his effort was not enough to help FC Basel avoid a 2-1 loss to Genk, in the fifth round of matches of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Also in action in the match was Yira Sor for Genk, who was replaced before the start of the second half.

The goal was Otele’s second in four appearances in the Europa League this campaign.

The 26-year-old pulled a goal back for Basel in the 57th minute after Genk had gone 2-0 up in the first half.

With the defeat, Basel are now in 24th place on six points in the 36-team table.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Otele started his senior career at Wolviston FC, competing in the English lower leagues between 2017 and 2019.

In May 2019, he signed a contract with Lithuanian club Kauno Žalgiris. Otele established himself as a regular starter in the 2021 season, scoring 10 goals and helping Kauno to a consecutive third place in the national league.

By James Agberebi



