ECL: Uche Benched As Crystal Palace Fall To Strasbourg

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was benched for the entire 90 minutes as Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to Strasbourg in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.



The Nigerian international has made two appearance for Palace in the competition.

Read Also:Slot Has One Week To Save His Job –Liverpool Legend



Tyrick Mitchell steered Palace into the lead, and Ismaila Sarr nearly added a second when he struck the inside of the post with Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders well out of his area.



Emanuel Emegha equalised for the French club early in the second half as he tapped in at the back post from Diego Moreira’s cross.



However, El Mourabet scored the winning goal in the 77th minute to seal the maximum three points.

Palace are 18th in the league standings with two wins and two losses through four matches in their first full venture into European football.



