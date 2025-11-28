EPL: Awoniyi, Aina Ruled Out As Nottingham Forest Host Brighton

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi will be missing in action as Nottingham Forest battle Brighton in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Awoniyi Down With Knee Injury

Awoniyi is currently injured with a knee issue and was ruled out of Nottingham Forest’s recent match against Liverpool last weekend. This is a setback after he had recently returned to full training and made substitute appearances following a serious abdominal injury earlier in the year.



On the other hand, Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has cast doubt on Ola Aina’s imminent return to the team despite returning to training.

Aina Returns To Training

Aina, who sustained a hamstring injury during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, has been sidelined for several months.



Since the injury, the 29-year-old former Chelsea defender has missed four international fixtures for the Super Eagles, including key playoff matches in Morocco this month. At club level, Aina has been unavailable for fourteen Nottingham Forest matches across all competitions.



Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are coming into this match with a bit of swagger after thumping Liverpool and Leeds.



Their recent form suggests they’re finding their rhythm, especially at home, where they’ve been solid, drawing with Manchester United and beating Leeds.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been a bit of a mixed bag lately. They’ve shown they can grind out results, like the draw against Crystal Palace, but also have the firepower to win convincingly at home.



Their away form has been less consistent, but they’ve managed to score in most of their recent games.

Possible Line Up

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Domínguez, Jesus



Brighton: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Hecke, Boscagli, Kadıoğlu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gómez, Welbeck



