Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Joins Bulgarian Club Botev Plovdiv

Ikorodu City have confirmed the departure of their forward Shola Adelani for Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv, reports Completesports.com.

The versatile striker, according to the Oga Boys signed a two-year contract with Botev Plovdiv.

“Shola Adelani heads to Bulgaria . The winger completes a 2-year permanent deal to Botev Plovdiv in the topflight,” the Nigeria Premier Football League ,NPFL, outfit announced on X.

“Ikorodu City will also get above 10% sell-on clause on his next transfer.

“Stay sharp champ. Good luck @shola_adelani.”

Adelani registered 12 goals and eight assists for Ikorodu City in their maiden campaign in the Nigerian top-flight last season.

Botev Plovdiv is Bulgaria’s oldest active football club.

The Yellow and Blacks have won the Bulgarian First Division title twice in the past.

Dimitar Dimitrov’s side finished in sixth position last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



