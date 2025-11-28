‘We Have To Focus’ — Arokodare Declares Ahead Wolves West Midlands Derby With Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare has said the team must be ready to fight for a win in the West Midlands derby against Aston Villa.

Wolves have picked up just two points from 12 Premier League games this season.

Rob Edwards’ side will be desperate to secure their first league win of the campaign against Villa.

Arokodare Focused On Positive Outing

The encounter carries an extra weight but Arokodare is eager to take pressure off it and focus on getting a result.

“It’s a local derby so it’s exciting for the fans but, no disrespect, I’m going to take it like any other game because we haven’t had the right results, so we have to focus on the match,” the Nigeria international was quoted by Express and Star

“This could be the game that might change everything for us and hopefully in a positive way by way of three points.”

Eager For More Game Time

Arokodare made his third Premier League start for the Wanderers in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The forward admitted that he has stayed patient for his opportunity.

“I haven’t had many chances, but I understand why completely,” added Arokodare.

“I had good conversations with Vitor Pereira, and he explained to me perfectly. I’m still new to the league, and I have to be patient and learn, which I am. If I have to stay out of the team and learn, I am OK with it. The new coach, Rob, has spoken with me, and he has told me what he wants from me, and I just have to keep doing it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



