Should Nigeria Undergo Squad Overhaul Ahead Of The 2025 AFCON?

Are you ready for the latest on upcoming matches and predictions from the world of “Complete Sports”? Our analysts discuss which teams have the best chance to win in “AFCON 2025”, with a special focus on “Nigeria” and the “Super Eagles” squad.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Contention For The 2025 AFCON

* Is the tournament in Morocco the right time for coach Eric Chelle to tweak his squad list following World Cup qualification disappointment?

* If so, who are the players that need to omitted and who should receive call ups in their stead?

‘He’s Done A Lot’ — Oliseh Backs Chelle Despite Super Eagles World Cup Setback

AFCON 2025: Ex-Senegal Coach Lists Super Eagles Among Favourites To Win Title

