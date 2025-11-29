Boniface: Recurring Injuries, Public Scrutiny Won’t Break My Spirit

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has reiterated that his recurring injuries and public criticisms won’t break his spirit.



The Nigerian international made this known on the backdrop of his failed transfer move to AC Milan this summer, his injuries at Leverkusen, and his inability to register a goal at the moment for his new club, Werder Bremen, in the Bundesliga.



In a chat with Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the former Bayer Leverkusen star stated that he’s fighting to regain confidence and rhythm.

“Life is like a shoe, you can’t drink a cow because the earth is a carrot. Think about it. From my time in Norway until now, I’ve had a lot of pain, but I’ve made it this far.



“I’m really very happy that I’ve even managed to play football for such top clubs, so I’m no longer afraid. I have to live with it.



“In football, it’s like this: if you play well one season and score goals, everyone expects you to repeat that in exactly the same way the following season. Otherwise, people start talking.



“We were then unfairly criticized, even though we finished second and reached the cup semi-finals,” he said. “If I’m not mistaken, I scored the third-most goals for the team that season, despite missing 16 or 17 games due to injury. So was it really such a bad season for me?”



