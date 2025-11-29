‘I Have So Much To Learn From Sanchez’ –Adams

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has disclosed that he has a lot to learn from Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla.



Sanchez is a veteran in the game, having played for Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Manchester United.



Speaking with Sporty TV, the Nigerian international stated that he’s privilege to share the dressing room and the pitch with Sanchez.

“I think for us is a privilege to have a player of his caliber and to spend every day more than six, seven hours every day with him in the same locker room and we sit side by side.



“So we get to speak a lot. we share experiences. He has more than I do. He has seen the game, all of it. So on the pitch we speak, in the dressing room, we speak and uh I’ve learned a lot as well.



“I have so much to learn from him because like you said, he’s a veteran in the game, you know. And for me it’s positive that we have him around and for other players, I think as well,” he added.



