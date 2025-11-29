Chelsea Vs Arsenal: High-Stakes London Derby Set To Ignite Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are set to face Arsenal in a blockbuster London derby Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The Blues are looking to close the gap on the Gunners, who are currently top of the standings with six points ahead.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Chelsea

Chelsea are presently in a rich vein of form across all competitions. Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten in their last six matches winning five and drawing one.

Their last league match saw them defeat newly-promoted Burnley 2-0 at the Turf Moor just after the international break.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory which subsequently catapulted the Blues to second position.

Chelsea built on the win over the Clarets with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

An own goal from Jules Kounde set Chelsea up in the first half before Estevao Willian and Liam Delap put the final nail in the coffin of the Catalan giants in the second half.

The Club World Cup champions are beaming in confidence ahead of the clash with Arsenal as they hope to cut the gap at the top on Sunday.

Arsenal

Arsenal have been nothing but astonishing and breathtaking since the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The Gunners have won 16 of their 19 matches this campaign which culminated them sitting pretty on top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings as well as still very much in the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side convincingly saw off their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 over the weekend before dismantling Bayern Munich 3-1 in the UCL.

Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli ensured the Gunners are the only side to win all their games in the competition so far this term.

Arsenal will now turn their attention towards Chelsea to complete a week of facing three huge teams.

Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea and Arsenal have met on 208 occasions with the Gunners recording the most wins with 84 while the Blues have 64 victories with 60 matches ending in draws.

Arsenal have won eight of their last 12 matches across all competitions against Chelsea.

The last time the Blues recorded a victory over their rivals was in the 2021/22 campaign. Romelu Lukaku and Reece James’ strikes in the first half condemned Arsenal to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Key Players Analysis

Chelsea

Estevao Willian

Estevao has been nothing but incredible for Chelsea since his move from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

The talented 18-year-old has four goals and an assist in the blue colours.

The Brazilian’s exceptional dribbling, flair and creativity coupled with his electric pace, ability to excel in one-on-one situations and quick combinations could make the difference for Chelsea against Arsenal.

Moises Caicedo

Caicedo’s energetic and relentless display has been very crucial for Chelsea this term. The Ecuadorian is a dominant defensive midfielder, excelling at winning the ball back through interceptions and tackles.

His relentless ability to win the ball high up the pitch has really been helpful for the Blues to maintain a high tempo in their recent matches and he will be expected to replicate that on Sunday.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka often causes a number of problems for Chelsea, who do find it difficult to stop the England international. The 24-year-old has two goals and three assists in 11 matches against the Blues.

Saka’s dribbling ability, close ball control, intelligent movements and stepovers to unbalance defenders and create space for himself and his teammates could prove vital for Arsenal on Sunday.

His six goals and one assist has helped Arteta’s side maintain an incredible start to the season.

Eberechi Eze

Eze exploded to life at Arsenal following a hat-trick in the north London derby against Spurs.

The 27-year-old has netted five goals and provided four assists since his summer move from Crystal Palace.

Eze’s creative dribbling, vision and finishing which allow him to operate effectively in tight spaces and create scoring opportunities could come in handy for the Gunners as they seek to extend their lead at the top of the league table.

Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea came away from their Champions League victory without any new injury concerns.

Cole Palmer, who suffered a setback last week is expected to miss this game.

Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo all remain sidelined alongside Levi Colwill, who is out for the season.

Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to welcome back some players ahead of this encounter.

Martin Odegaard is set to be fit after missing around eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Arteta is expected to provide an update on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Brazilian duo, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus will both be unavailable until after Christmas.

Possible Starting Line-Ups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo, Neto; Pedro

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Merino

By Habeeb Kuranga



