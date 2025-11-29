Shearer Predicts Chelsea Vs Arsenal Derby

England legend Alan Shearer has tipped Arsenal to overcome Chelsea in Sunday’s London derby at Stamford Bridge.

In a battle between first and second, Arsenal head to Chelsea in another London derby with six points separating the two sides ahead of kick-off.

Both teams recorded impressive results in the Champions League heading into the derby.

While Chelsea blew away La Liga champions Barcelona 3-0, Arsenal saw off Bayern Munich 3-1.

Despite both teams heading into the tie on the back of impressive performances, Shearer has backed Arsenal to the come out tops.

“This has all the ingredients of being a great game. I was hugely impressed with Chelsea against Barcelona, but I’ve been massively impressed with Arsenal all season, in every competition.

“Chelsea have had an extra day’s rest and that might factor into it, but I just think because of how good Arsenal are, and how they can rotate and make one or two changes without it impacting them I’m going to say Arsenal will go there and win.”



