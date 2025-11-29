Close Menu
    Osayi-Samuel Must Work Hard To Reclaim Starting Shirt –Birmingham Coach

    Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has advised Super Eagles winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to fight for his starting shirt at the club.

    Recall that the Nigerian international has been playing second fiddle behind Tomoki Iwata after a dip in form due to injury.

    Speaking ahead of the team’s clash against Watford on Saturday, Davies, in a chat with Birmingham Mail, stated that Osayi-Samuel must step up the standard of his game at the club.

    “Bright has been brought in to be an important player for us,” Davies told Birmingham Mail.

    “He made a good start then with injuries he found himself out of the team.

    “Tomoki was moved to right-back because both right-backs were injured and Tomoki has been one of if not the best full-back in the league in that time, he’s been exceptional.

    “There’s an opportunity for Bright to come in and show what he can do because he’s an international player, he’s played at a really good level and he’s been working well.”


