Chukwueze Must Be Consistent To Earn Permanent Fulham Contract — Silva

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has said Samuel Chukwueze must show more consistency and work hard in training to earn a permanent contract at the club.

Chukwueze joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer.

The deal include an option to buy for around €23m.

The Nigeria international has registered two assists in five league appearances for the West London club.

Chukwueze earned plaudits from Silva after setting up Raul Jimenez for the winning goal in Fulham’s 1-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend.

The gaffer however said the winger will need to do more to remain at the Craven Cottage beyond this season.

“Too early, but of course we all recognise the quality that Chukwueze has,” Silva told Fulham reporter Jack Kelly ahead of his side’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

“We go in the direction to see consistency in the way he’s going to perform, to train every single day, and after, the physical aspect of the Premier League.”

By Adeboye Amosu



