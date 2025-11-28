Osimhen Returns To Training Ahead Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen has returned to training with his Galatasaray teammates ahead of the Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen copped a hamstring injury on international duty with Nigeria two weeks ago.

The injury forced the striker to miss Galatasaray’s last two games against Istanbul Başakşehir and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 26-year-old was pictured in training with his teammates on Friday as they intensify preparations for the derby.

Galatasaray have two more days to prepare for the crucial encounter which will hold at the RAMS Park on Monday.

The Yellow and Reds will be banking on the powerful forward to help them secure maximum points from the game.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

Galatasaray top the Super Lig table with 32 points after 13 rounds of matches, while Fenerbahce are one point behind.

By Adeboye Amosu



